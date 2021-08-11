Cancel
Concordium Strikes Deal With Swvl To Upgrade Its Mass Transit Systems With Blockchain Tech

By PR DESK
zycrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcordium blockchain and Swvl, Inc. mass transit platform has today announced a partnership to develop revolutionary next-gen mass transit systems using blockchain technology. Based in Dubai, Swvl is a global tech startup that provides semi-private transportation to those who cannot afford fully private means. Other than providing cost-efficiency, the firm...

#Transit Systems#Mass Transit#Commuting#Blockchain Tech#Swvl Inc
