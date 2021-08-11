Cancel
Clark County, WI

Tornado Warning Issued for Clark County

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a. * Tornado Warning for… Northeastern Clark County in central Wisconsin…. * At 101 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Colby, or 17 miles south of Medford, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

