Engineers work to restore TV services as probe into mast fire continues

 7 days ago
Smoke billowing from a fire at the Bilsdale transmitting centre in North Yorkshire (PA) (PA Media)

Firefighters say there is nothing to suggest a blaze at a 1,000ft TV transmitter that disrupted broadcasts for thousands of households was started deliberately but further investigations are needed.

A 300 metre (984ft) exclusion zone remained around the Bilsdale transmitting centre, high on the North York Moors. The owners of the 315 metre (1,032ft) structure said on Tuesday that temporary equipment was being brought in to help restore services.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) said in a statement on Wednesday: “The area around the site remains secure with a 300m exclusion zone still in place until the site operator can confirm that the tower is structurally secure.

At this time there is nothing to suggest that the first is the result of any criminal activity but this cannot be confirmed until a closer examination has been carried out

“When the site is safe, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service will return for a closer examination. This will allow us to positively confirm that the fire has been extinguished and to begin the process of investigating the cause of the fire.

“At this time there is nothing to suggest that the first is the result of any criminal activity but this cannot be confirmed until a closer examination has been carried out.

“We continue to work with the site operator Arqiva to ensure the safely of all those involved in the investigation operation.”

More than 40 firefighters were called to blaze on Tuesday afternoon following a call from an engineer working at the transmitter.

Smoke could be seen for miles around coming from the base of the tower and further up the mast.

Hiker Ron Needham said: “There was smoke coming out of the top a bit like a chimney.”

The incident has affected Freeview TV services and digital radio in the North East and North Yorkshire.

Freeview anticipates any impact on services could affect approximately 500,000 households, with around 200,000 of those using Freeview as their primary TV platform.

Mast owner Arqiva said in a statement on Wednesday: “Following the incident at Bilsdale yesterday our teams continue to work with the emergency services to ensure the safety of the site.

“We have started the process to gradually restore services using a combination of temporary structures and existing infrastructure elsewhere in the region, and will be moving through this process as quickly and safely as possible.”

Freeview said in a statement: “A fire at Bilsdale transmitter has disrupted Freeview signal in the North East of England.

“The fire is now in control, and we are working to restore service as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, if you have a Freeview Play TV you can still watch our entire on-demand library via apps including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, and more. We will update our website as soon as we have more information.”

