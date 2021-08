15 whale accounts have EKARTINU tokens worth 100 Million. All these transactions were made almost at the same time. 150k+ Account holders in the last 15 days. It is never a dull moment in the Cryptocurrency world and Ekart Inu has been proving the statement to be totally true. In a recent series of events, Ekart Inu had transferred 200 million EKARTINU tokens to crypto billionaire and the co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin for the COVID-19 relief fund. As much as it was a kind gesture, it was also a major step in the direction of revolutionizing and integrating the vast use of cryptocurrencies in the modern world. Only if this wasn’t enough, Ekart Inu has now witnessed around 15 crypto whales who have recently bought massive amounts of EKARTINU tokens. Reports also claim that 15 whale accounts own EKARTINU tokens worth 100 million and all these transactions were made at nearly the same time.