While Call of Duty Zombies started out as just a side mode unlocked after beating Call of Duty: World at War’s campaign, it quickly grew into one of the most beloved aspects of the series over the years, especially in Treyarch games. It has a fun gameplay loop with an Easter egg-filled story that keeps the community coming back for more. Not every single Call of Duty game releases with a Zombies mode, however. The most recent Modern Warfare did not have one, for example. Will Call of Duty: Vanguard have Zombies?