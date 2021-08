As you are traveling your world in Minecraft, you are likely at some point to come across an enchantment called Smite. This is one of the more common enchantments in the game that you can find already attached to specific items. While you may already have a book or item with Smite, you should probably know what the enchantment does so you are not wasting it. Here is what Smite does and how you can get it in Minecraft.