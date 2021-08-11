Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to find the Hidden Ones’ bureau in Paris in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hidden Ones were a worldwide organization attempting to ensure humanity is not shackled by darker forces. But, unfortunately, their enemies surrounded them, forcing them to retreat from critical locations. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Siege of Paris expansion, you’ll discover the Hidden Ones had places in Francia they also had to leave, similar to England. This guide details the Hidden Ones’ bureau location and what you need to do to find it.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Assassin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
Related
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC

With a solid foundation to build off, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla took off the shackles of the past and gave players an epic Viking adventure that spanned both time and space. If spending over 50 hours exploring old England was not enough, the Wrath of the Druids expansion added the emerald fields of Ireland into the mix, giving players more lands to explore. But with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, this particular entry has seemingly reached peak fatigue.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

343 Industries temporarily turns off Assassinations in Halo Infinite

Those booting up Halo Infinite recently might have noticed a pretty sizable change — that Assassinations will be turned off for the game when it releases for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One this holiday season. The omission was officially confirmed by 343 Industries senior mission designer Tom French.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to destroy doors in Apex Legends

If you’ve played Apex Legends, you’ve probably been there. You’re fighting the good fight until an enemy closes a door on you and blocks entry. Whether it be with a body or two, a trap, or something else, it can be frustrating to have the fight come to a standstill. That said, there are multiple ways to break down the door, and get in to continue the fight. Let’s go over all of the ways to break down doors in Apex Legends.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Druid build in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The Druid class is one of the more diverse options Diablo 2: Resurrected players have at their disposal. Not only can the class shapeshift into either a wolf or a bear, but he also has control over the elements and can summon all kinds of animals and plants to fight his enemies. That means there are several different viable builds to work with; however, we have two that we really love that both make good use of the Druid’s elemental abilities.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to Ransack in Humankind

Attacking lairs and acquiring resources can be done through more aggressive tactics in Humankind. If you have an army moving around the world, you might encounter a location that looks like a suitable area for you to Ransack. You will need a small army force available to Ransack, and if they do, your Empire can profit from the action. This guide details how to Ransack and what it does in Humankind.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get Era Stars in Humankind

Your civilization in Humankind will steadily grow as they continue to expand through history. The more they progress, the more their fame grows, and other empires hear about them through their travels. Therefore, your focus will be earning more Era Stars to climb the historical ladder, unlock other eras, and advance through history. Without Era Stars, you won’t be able to move your empire to the next historical era. This guide details how to unlock Era Stars and how they work.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Hisuian Pokémon Forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has you visiting the ancient Hisui region where you’ll be exploring the massive landscapes and encountering wild Pokémon all over the play. In the open-world Pokémon adventure, there are several returning Pokémon that have exclusive Hisuian Forms. They’re going to be significantly different from the original Pokémon you might be used to seeing. This guide details all of the Hisuian Forms of Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How Agile Style and Strong Style work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon attacks are going through a slight change in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While battling a wild Pokémon, you can choose for your Pokémon to use an agile and strong style. These unique styles modify a Pokémon’s attack, increasing the attack power for slower speed or decreasing the attack power to do more attacks. The choice is yours based on the type of Pokémon you’re facing and how you want to use them. This guide details how agile style and strong style work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to make Gray Dye in Minecraft

Minecraft’s many different colors of dye help add some color and personality to any structure you are building. If you incorporate them, you will make your world look that much more varied. While it might not be the most appealing of colors available, grey is there to help with transitions from black and white. If you are wondering how to do so, here is how to get gray dye in Minecraft.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock fast travel in Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 has a gigantic map for you to explore. Early on, there’s no way to quickly warp around it, but, after a bit, you’ll unlock the ability to fast travel between waypoints. If you aren’t checking every nook and cranny, this can be a bit of a bother to get, but our guide will lead you on the right path. It should also be noted that there will be some slight spoilers below for Axiom Verge 2.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Humankind cross platform/crossplay?

In Humankind, you’ll be attempting to go through history in a strategy format where history will be rewritten, and your path varies through each playthrough. Because it’s a strategy game, you’ll be able to play through the game, compete against friends, or working together towards the final goal together. Is there cross platform and crossplay for Humankind?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to increase Influence in Humankind

You’re going to be using Influence to create outposts and cities in Humankind. The more outposts you have scattered across the map, the more potential towns you can build. Without any Influence, you won’t be able to create these locations, and you’ll be stuck trying to expand. This guide details how to increase your empire’s Influence in Humankind and how to best use it.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Bloodborne will soon be playable in first person perspective thanks to a community mod

If you were ever playing Bloodborne and wondering what it actually looks like when a three-ton mutant horse chimera kicks you in the face, we have some great news. Bloodborne community modder and content creator GardenOfEyes has anticipated your needs and is hard at work on a first person perspective mod for the game. The announcement came through GardenOfEyes’ official YouTube channel, and you can see the trailer for the mod below. Clearly, there is a huge demand for exactly this type of experience in the Bloodborne community, because the video has generated 30,000 views in under a day, and is overwhelmingly upvoted.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play with friends in multiplayer in Humankind

Humankind is a strategy game that will take you through the history of the world, with you guiding your Empire through the various eras. You can choose to play against the computer or compete against friends in online multiplayer. This guide details how you can play with friends in a multiplayer match in Humankind. It is important to note that you can only play with other Stadia members if you are playing the Stadia version of the game. Only those playing through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate edition and Steam have a cross platform feature.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Roblox Dragon Blox codes (August 2021)

In Dragon Blox, players can create their characters to go on Adventures while training themselves to fight the enemies and become the ultimate warrior. Now, it can take a long time to achieve this goal, and in that case, you can redeem codes released by Pengo to get free boosts, Skill Points reset, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy