Tucson, AZ

Photos: Swift water rescues during 2021 monsoon season

By Rick Wiley
tucson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographs of swift water rescues during the 2021 monsoon season in Tucson and Pima County. Fire agencies train and cross-train with other agencies on techniques for rescuing people flowing washes, whether in or atop vehicles, hanging on to tree limbs or carrying by the dangerous current. Rescues often require dozens of firefighters in teams, navigating through running washes of unknown depth with treacherous footing underneath.

