CANTON, Ohio — The Cowboys opened the preseason with a 16-3 loss to the Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. The Cowboys’ offense failed to finish two potential scoring drives in the first half, thanks to blocked and missed field-goal tries. Backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert had some good moments as the starter, completing nine of 13 passes for 104 yards, but he held the ball too long for a sack on third down and overthrew another receiver under pressure. Reserve running back Rico Dowdle was a bright spot averaging 5.4 yards per carry during an eight-carry night. The defense saw uber-talented linebacker Micah Parsons recover a fumble on the first series of the game but overall allowed six yards per pass while being on the field for 29:48.