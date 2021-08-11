Bill Engvall announces his retirement from standup comedy
The comedian, actor, host, author and former "Blue Collar Comedy" group member will say goodbye with the “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time” farewell tour. “I have been blessed with the greatest career anyone could ask for,” Engvall said. “Making people laugh is a dream job and has fulfilled my life in so many ways. I’m excited to focus on future opportunities in entertainment and spend more time with my family. I’m not going anywhere – just hanging up my hat when it comes to sleeping in the airport and in-room dining.”www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0