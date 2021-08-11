Bill Engvall announces his retirement from standup comedy

Blue Collar Comedy Tour and Dancing With the Stars veteran Bill Engvall said Wednesday that he would no longer tour as a stand-up comic: “I, at the end of 2022, will be stepping back from being a touring comedian.” He said it was the right time. “You reach a point in your life when you knew it was time,” Engvall said in a Facetime Live with fans. Engvall seemed content as he spoke about wanting to spend more of his life at home with his wife Gail and new granddaughter. “I want to be a part of all this,” he said. “I’m...