Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Rumi And Sir Are Featured In New IVY PARK Kids Rodeo Ad

By Danielle Wright
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIVY PARK Rodeo will launch exclusively online for 24 hours on August 19th, followed by a wider global launch in store August 20. When IVY PARK and Adidas debuted their first collection, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter were seen behind the scenes sporting the iconic collaboration. This eft fans wondering if Bey would ever release IVY PARK Kids. Finally, the wait is over as the Adidas and Beyoncé venture will now expand its collaboration to kids apparel with their fourth launch, IVY PARK Rodeo.

