Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Rumi And Sir Are Featured In New IVY PARK Kids Rodeo Ad

Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas rodeo-themed collection is the gift that keeps on giving. After Beyoncé got a bunch of celebrities like Paloma Elsesser, Snoh Aalegra, and Orville Peck to star in her campaign video, the singer dropped another ad for her kids clothing line on Aug. 11 featuring all three of her children, 9-year-old Blue and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. In the clip, Beyoncé and Blue are shown holding hands while walking beside each other, and in another part of the video, she's seen in matching blue outfits with Rumi and Sir. Wow, Blue is almost as tall as her mom! The collection is expected to drop on Aug. 20, but in the meantime, enjoy this sweet treat from the Carter family.