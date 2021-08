Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom celebrated their historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers at the magazine's reveal party in Florida on Friday night. The "Thot Sh*t" singer is the first rapper to ever cover the special-edition magazine, while Leyna made history with her SI debut as the first Black, Asian trans model to grace the cover. Naomi Osaka was also one of the three cover stars, however, she was not in attendance as she's currently in Japan for the Olympic Games.