Jason Isbell responds to Houston reporter and Woodlands Pavilion after cancellation

A week ago things seemed simple: Jason Isbell fans would have an opportunity to see the singer-songwriter perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Aug. 11. One day before the show, it was canceled. Isbell gave notice earlier in the week that he wouldn't play any venue that didn't require COVID vaccination proof or a negative test. The show's promoter, Live Nation, said it had his back. The Pavilion said it wasn't given sufficient time to implement such a policy.