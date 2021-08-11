Cancel
Politics

Probation Juvenile Services Division Detailed Analysis for Fiscal Year 2020 Now Available

By Court Reporters
nebraska.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Juvenile Services Division of the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation has released the annual Detailed Analysis Report for Fiscal Year 2020. It includes Juvenile Justice data and progress, stories about probation officers making an impact with youth, the annual ART Contest, and new information related to some of its programs like the Nebraska-Aggression Replacement Training and the Tangible Incentives.

supremecourt.nebraska.gov

Comments / 0

#Juvenile Justice#Fiscal Year#Detailed Analysis Report#Nebraska Judicial Branch
