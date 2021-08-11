Probation Juvenile Services Division Detailed Analysis for Fiscal Year 2020 Now Available

“Good morning, does anyone know if BMV is open today/will be open this week?” Daria Quinn asked on the What’s Going on St. Thomas Facebook page on Monday. The question was prompted by the closure last week of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles on St. Thomas due to COVID-19. The bureau reopened on Monday, so for Quinn, the answer was “yes.” The same couldn’t be said for those trying to secure supplemental free food for their children under the Education Department’s No Child Goes Hungry program, which closed its St. Thomas/St. John operations indefinitely on Aug. 13 due to workers becoming infected with the virus.