Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon confirmed for Nintendo Switch, available Winter 2021

Nintendo held another installment of their Indie World series today, Wednesday August 11, 2021. The showcasing series brings together indie developers that will release their game on the Nintendo Switch, providing a larger, more cohesive platform for advertising the upcoming games. They happen sporadically, with the last one being in April 2021 and the one before that in August 2020. This particular Indie World showcase went for about 20 minutes, playing trailers and messages from developers about the games, some of which will release today and some of which will be released later this year and into next year.