Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon confirmed for Nintendo Switch, available Winter 2021

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter recently celebrating Shovel Knight’s 7th-anniversary, Yacht Club Games is ready to add another game to the sprawling Shovel Knight series. Announced last year and even appearing as a demo at PAX East (before the global pandemic), we know that Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will be coming to the Nintendo Switch! The confirmation was made today thanks to Pocket Dungeon appearing during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase. Have your Shovel Knight amiibo on stand-by and watch the brand new trailer below:

