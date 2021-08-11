Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Two Celebrity Missoula Musicians Working On New Album Together

By Mike Smith
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now here's something that should make Missoula's music obsessives very excited: John Wicks, drummer for Fitz and the Tantrums, and Jeff Ament, bassist for Pearl Jam, are collaborating on an upcoming album. Both artists are based in Missoula and are involved in the community in different ways - Wicks is the co-owner of the popular coffee shop Drum Coffee, while Ament is known for his work with the Montana Pool Service, who are working to build skateparks throughout the state.

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 1

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Ament
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Musicians#Jazz#Actresses#Drum Coffee#The Montana Pool Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Open Auditions for American Idol Held Next Week

Back in the day, I was a talented singer. I will never forget the day that my music teacher invited me to be a part of an exclusive choir. A choir that consisted of 1 boy and 1 girl from each of the elementary schools. I was immediately under the impression that I would soon be more famous than Michael Jackson. That the brief stint in this choir was just a stepping stone to being skyrocketed into fame. Was my first hit single going to air on Total Request Live with Carson Daly? Would I be featured at the VMAs? The sky was the limit.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Beloved Missoula Art Museum Closing Down For Good In September

Have you ever stopped by The Giggle Box at the Southgate Mall in Missoula? They've only been around for a short while, but they quickly became a hub for interesting art, with its wild, interactive exhibits and its tendency to have fun bringing in local music and comedy shows. But the plan was always for it to be a limited-run thing - they would act as a sort of pop-up museum for a few months, and then maybe take the concept on the road.
MusicPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Whatever Happened to LMFAO?

Sorry not sorry for party rocking! No one captured the sound of the early 2010s quite like LMFAO. With hedonistic yet harmless anthems to partying like "Shots," "Party Rock Anthem" and "Sexy and I Know It," the duo's brand of electronic-influenced hip-hop provided the soundtrack inside clubs the world over at the turn of the decade. But nearly 10 years after their last hit, LMFAO are more like A.W.O.L. and M.I.A. these days...
ComicsPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Star Wars’ Meets Anime in the ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer

Next month, the Star Wars galaxy expands in a totally new direction with Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series of anime short films from some of the biggest names in Japanese animation. The films will be available in English and Japanese on Disney+, and along with a new trailer, Lucasfilm announced the series’ release date, along with the casts of the the nine films.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Popular Local Coffee Stand Opens a New Missoula Location

I have a couple coffee snobs in my family. They only want to go to their favorite place and nothing else. Every other brand is inferior. They couldn't possibly get coffee and actually enjoy it from a place other than their #1 spot. It cracks me up to hear them trash talk other coffee options - but maybe I just don't get it because I'm not a huge coffee drinker. I know, we all have our favorites when it comes to anything.....but if you want to see a side of someone you've never seen before - mention going to a coffee place that isn't their top spot and watch their reaction. Ha!
MusicPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

WOW! Check Out The Crazy Transformation of WaGriz for GnR Show

To say we are excited for the Guns N Roses concert is an understatement. We are STOKED! It has been a long wait, but it is finally happening. Guns N Roses are making their fist stop EVER in Montana. And we are welcoming them to Montana's biggest stage. Washignton Grizzly stadium has been reserved for only the biggest names in entertainment. We have witnessed such amazing acts as Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Pearl Jam.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula Guns n’ Roses Know Before You Go FAQ

HAPPY CONCERT DAY! We originally told you about this show coming to Missoula way back in the olden days on February 3rd of 2020. It's been a bit of a wait but we've made it and tonight is going to be an unforgettable night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium! Here are the answers to some of the questions we're getting this morning.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula Comedy Show Takes Things to a HIGHER Level

I have always dreamt of doing stand up comedy. But, it is fun to dream. The thought of actually doing it is terrifying. Sure, I can be funny when I want to be. But, it isn't something I can just turn on and off like a light switch. The sun, moon and stars all have to be perfectly aligned in order for me to make an entire room laugh. Except when I am slightly inebriated. I heard from credible sources that I am apparently a "funny mutha effer" when I'm under the influence. Which makes me think that this upcoming comedy experiment at the Giggle Box may just work.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Most Widely Watched but Universally Hated Movies of All Time

Still fresh on people's minds, 2017's "The Disaster Artist" tells the story behind the making of "The Room," one of the most famous turkeys of all time. Like Tim Burton's "Ed Wood," James Franco's flick is also a testament to the power of clueless filmmaking itself, and the ridiculous movies that emerge as a result.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

10 2000s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

For those of us born in the 20th century, the 2000s don’t feel that long ago. We were there when people freaked out about Y2K (Not us, though. We, uh, we played it totally cool. Totally.) We remember all the bare midriff tops. We listened to all the tacky pop music and pretended we didn’t like it. We obsessed over Donnie Darko. It was a wild time.
ShoppingPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Do You Ever Buy Concert Merch and Never Wear It?

A convo I was following on Facebook and the upcoming Guns n' Roses show got me thinkin' about concert merch. In the Before Time, I spent a lot of time thinking about concert merch, which is weird, but we were going to shows so often, that it was worth thinking about. It's officially been 534 days since I've attended a concert, jumping back in tonight with Primus, and we've got tickets to plenty more, so it's time to start thinking about those shirts that we're never going to wear.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

The 15 Best Fake Trailers From Real Movies

Previews of coming attractions are a hallowed tradition dating back to the earliest days of cinema. (They originally followed — or trailed — the movies, hence the name “trailers.”) So is the tradition of creating fake trailers for non-existent movies and inserting them into actual works of cinema. After extensive...
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

What Is The Hip Strip Food Roost & When Will It Come To Missoula?

The food has come home to roost. Or at least, it was scheduled to come home to roost. Now it seems we might be waiting a little while before that roost becomes official. Have you heard about the Hip Strip Food Roost? Basically, it's a planned weekly event where a small group of food trucks will gather every Monday night at the Missoula Senior Center parking lot, right across the street from The Roxy Theater. It involves food, music, and they'll even have thrift items for sale that you can check out, too.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

How To Win Carnival Games at Western Montana Fair

Every year I try at least once to win a stuffed animal the size of a VW Bug. Every year I FAIL! Just like a casino, we know that the odds are in favor of the house. On the midway carnival games, the odds are nearly impossible to beat. But, with a little knowledge on how the games work, you might be able to pull off the BIG WIN this year at the Western Montana Fair.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Most Famous Athlete From Every State – Montana’s is a Crazy Story

In my online travels today, I was sucked in by a headline and ended up getting lost in a pretty wild story. The article was "The Olympics: Most Famous Athlete From Every State." I thought Montana's contribution to the list might be something that had to do with marksmanship.....or maybe a gold medal that some Montanan had won.....perhaps a world record that had been set somewhere over the course of the games' history. Boy, I couldn't have been more wrong. If you've lived in Montana long enough you might be familiar with this story.

Comments / 1

Community Policy