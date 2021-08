Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to help certain Afghan refugees get resettled in the state, her spokesperson Pat Garrett told Axios Monday. Driving the news: The Republican governor hopes to continue efforts to resettle Afghan and Iraqi refugees who supported the U.S. military prior to its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Garrett said.Her stance comes as leaders around the world grapple with a spiraling humanitarian crisis after the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban.Iowa is waiting for additional details from the federal government about new emergency processing and vetting procedures, Garrett said.Of note: Iowa resettled 94 Iraqi and Afghan refugees...