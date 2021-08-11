Cancel
Fargo, ND

First News Extra: News of the Day for 8/11/21

By Bill Morehouse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWDAY's First News anchors Cailley Chella and Se Kwon get you caught up on everything you need to know for Wednesday, August 11th. Headline story: FARGO — The North Dakota State athletic department's annual Fan Day is set to return in August to kick off the fall sports season. Bison Fan Day, presented by WDAY, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, on the south side of Sanford Health Athletic Complex. Click here to read more.

The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...

