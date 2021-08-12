Man arrested after argument over sex leads to shooting in Fayetteville

One man has been arrested after an argument over sex led to a shooting in Fayetteville.

On Tuesday, (Aug. 10) just after 7 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department received a call about a shooting in the area of W. Wedington Drive near Stephens Avenue in Fayetteville.

According to a police report, the call reported her neighbor came to her door bleeding from the head and suffering from an alleged gunshot wound.

The injured woman told her neighbor that her husband, 30-year-old Michael Benter, shot her during an argument. The victim told police that she and Benter began to argue after she refused to have sex with him.

The report states that the couple was in the bedroom when the argument started and Benter retrieved a pistol, pointed it at her, and pulled the trigger. The victim said the gun didn't go off because the safety was on and while she began to walk out of the room Benter pulled the trigger again and shot her in the head.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

Benter fled the scene before police arrived and a BOLO was put out for him. He was found a short time later in his vehicle and arrested by Springdale Police.

According to the report, he admitted to shooting his wife during the argument because he "wanted her out of his life." He also allegedly admitted that his intention was to kill her.

Benter told investigators that he threw the pistol into Lake Fayetteville just before he was found and arrested.

He is currently in jail and faces charges of First Degree Battery and Tampering with Physical Evidence.