Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

And the New Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Is…

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of unofficial auditions, Jeopardy! has finally found a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek. Today, Sony confirmed that Mike Richards will serve as the all-new host of the popular game show. The 46-year-old is no stranger to the world of game shows, considering he’s been an executive...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Matt Amodio is the Real Jeopardy! Story Right Now

As you may have heard, things are a bit hectic for Jeopardy! at the moment. The beloved quiz show announced on August 11 that it had finally done the impossible and selected legendary host Alex Trebek’s replacement. In this case, it’s replacements. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will take over as the full time host of the syndicated series beginning with its 38th season. Meanwhile, fellow guest host and former Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will also be involved with the show going forward. Bialik will shepherd several upcoming primetime Jeopardy! specials starting with the Jeopardy! National College Championship airing on ABC this year.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Reportedly Wanted Mayim Bialik as Full-Time Host, But Here's What Happened

Mike Richards was not the first choice for the permanent host of Jeopardy!, a new report says. Richards, who serves as executive producer on the long-running game show, was named host of Jeopardy! on Wednesday following a months-long search to find the late Alex Trebek's replacement. His selection has been mired in controversy and as it turns out, was a fallback option among Sony Studios executives, who originally wanted Big Bang Theory Mayim Bialik to take the role.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ James Holzhauer Shared Some Hilariously Ruthless Thoughts About Show's Hosting Decisions

Nobody thought replacing Alex Trebek would be easy after the longtime Jeopardy! host's death in 2020, and the search for a new permanent host has been an interesting process during Season 37, with viewers and former contestants alike being pretty vocal with their opinions regarding the game show’s future. Those beliefs definitely haven’t changed since Sony Pictures Television announced Jeopardy!’s new permanent hosts — that’s right, plural — with one of the games greatest, James Holzhauer, chiming in with a hilariously ruthless burn.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Reacts to Mike Richards ‘Jeopardy!’ Permanent Host Announcement

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Responds To Ken Jennings with Hilarious Photoshopped Pic

By now, the news is out and everyone knows there are two new hosts of Jeopardy! James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings took to Twitter following the news. The two are likely the best to ever play on the popular trivia-based game show. Jennings has bottomless knowledge, while Holzhauer is the ‘all-in’ king. There isn’t a Daily Double that Holzhauer hasn’t bet his chances against.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Aren't Holding Back After 'Jeopardy' Names New Hosts Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards

For months, the beloved quiz show has auditioned many celebrity and Jeopardy! champion guest hosts to replace Alex Trebek following his death last November. Now, Sony Pictures Television has finally made a decision to move forward with the show's executive producer and The Big Bang Theory actress. The two will split hosting duties — Mike will become the new regular host, while Mayim will stand at the lectern during primetime specials.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Season Featuring New Host Mike Richards, Reigning Champ Matt Amodio

“Jeopardy!” is about to go into its 38th season of difficult trivia questions and outlandishly intelligent competitors. The show had longtime host Alex Trebek by its side for 37 years, but the TV icon passed away in November after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Now, at the start of the new season, “Jeopardy!” executives finally picked the new full-time hosts for the program.
CelebritiesVulture

No Shit Ken Jennings Is ‘Disappointed’

You mean to tell us that the obvious heir apparent to the Jeopardy! franchise is a bit bummed at how this Cheneyism hosting nonsense played out? Go off, king. In a new Ringer feature, which primarily investigates the questionable career past of the show’s new host (and current executive producer) Mike Richards, the outlet reports that Richards “insisted” upon subbing in to guest-host for Jennings when a “minor conflict” interfered with an upcoming tape day of the GOAT’s, despite Jeopardy! being “able to accommodate the conflict” at hand. The Ringer characterizes Richards as being thirsty to get some lectern screen-time and expose himself to America, which contradicts what Richards himself said this past May. Perhaps more upsetting, though, is how Jennings feels at how this all unraveled. “Obviously I’m disappointed with how this process played out, but I’d rather look ahead,” he explained when asked for comment. “I plan to be with the show as long as they’ll have me, no matter who’s hosting.” Jennings is currently serving as a consulting producer for Jeopardy!, a role that he started prior to Alex Trebek’s death.
Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Made Sexist Comments in Resurfaced Podcast

The newly appointed 'Jeopardy!' host disparaged women's weight, called one model a "booth slut" and repeatedly praised "the average white-guy host." Newly appointed Jeopardy! host Mike Richards made several disparaging comments about women in newly resurfaced podcast episodes. The iconic game show host’s executive producer — who was controversially named...
EW.com

LeVar Burton's Jeopardy ratings were lowest of any guest host by no fault of his own

If ratings were a factor in choosing the permanent host(s), Burton was already at a disadvantage. As many still question why LeVar Burton, the fan favorite to succeed Alex Trebek on Jeopardy, didn't get the permanent hosting job on the long-running game show, the TV ratings for his weeklong guest host stint have been made available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy