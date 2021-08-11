Cancel
New "Jeopardy!" Hosts Named

By Ian Auzenne
 7 days ago
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The answer is: These two people will host Jeopardy! starting this fall.

The correct question: Who are Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik?

Sony Pictures Studios made the official announcement Thursday afternoon.

As we reported last week , Richards was rumored to have been in serious negotiations with Sony to take over the hosting reins of the venerable answer-and-question quiz show. Richards, who is also the show’s executive producer, has a long history in hosting and producing game shows. He also took a two-week turn guest hosting the program after Alex Trebek died in November. Bialik, who won over fans with her guest hosting stint earlier this summer, is a longtime fan of the game show. The Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress is also a neuroscientist. According to Sony’s press release, both Richards and Bialik “were both at the top of our research and analysis” in focus groups.

Jeopardy! icon Ken Jennings, who guest hosted and was an early favorite to succeed Trebek, will return to the show as a contributing producer. Other fan-favorite guest hosts included ABC news anchor Robin Roberts, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and actor/literacy advocate LeVar Burton.

Now, how will two people host one quiz show? They’ll host at different times. Richards will take the helm of the regular daily syndicated program. Bialik will host the franchise’s spinoff and special primetime programs. One of those spinoffs, the Jeopardy! National College Championship , will air on ABC in primetime in February.

If you’re wondering, “Who is Mike Richards?” here are some videos that may answer your questions.

