Who Is Rachael Ostovich’s Boyfriend? UFC Fighter Dating NFL Pro, Michael Davis

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC’s Rachael Ostovich made her new relationship Instagram official in July 2021. Her new beau? NFL pro Michael Davis, who just signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers in March. Ostovich’s relationship history is dramatic to say the least. After her divorce from Arnold Berdon, her fans are ecstatic to see her in a new relationship. They want to know who Rachael Ostovich’s boyfriend is. (And perhaps vet the new guy.) We provide everything there is to know about Ostovich and Michael Davis’ relationship here.

