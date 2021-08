[Ed: This user has been stepping in because we’ve been letting UV pile up while Brian’s on his vacation. Might as well not hide it in the diaries.]. Talk Before Talk. I did one of these on Friday. It’s a blatant homage (read: rip-off) to the thing I love the most about this site. I am hesitant to call it a “give back” as gifts are generally invited and, per my own standards, the quality isn’t quite there yet. But, it’s pre-football season… and HOKE SPRINGS ETERNAL (I hope he doesn’t)! The first one on Friday wasn’t too difficult to pull off, so I’m back again, maybe there’s some links you haven’t seen yet.