Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Domestic Equities Weigh Down Japan’s Pension Giant

ai-cio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red-hot investment portfolio of Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, cooled off to start the fiscal year after returning a record 25.15% for fiscal year 2020. The $1.7 trillion pension giant reported a 2.68% investment return, or an approximately $45.1 billion gain, for the...

www.ai-cio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Allocation#Equities#Pension Fund#Gpif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Canada's TSX opens lower, weighed down by materials

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by materials sector, while data showed annual inflation rate climbed at its fastest pace since 2011. At 14:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.02...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Triple lock state pension to be 'watered down' - reports

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been advised by Cabinet ministers to temporarily adjust the triple lock mechanism to increase state pensions, in light of the exceptional 7.4% average earnings leap in the three months to June, according to an exclusive story published today (18 August) in The Telegraph. There...
Marketsai-cio.com

Private Equity Powers Record-Breaking Pension Returns

Several of the largest public pension funds in the US and the world have reported record-breaking returns for the past fiscal year. And while robust stock markets are often credited for the 20%-plus returns, private equity is consistently the top-performing asset class within many of the portfolios. For example, the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 weighed down by energy stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 12 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 eased on Thursday as weakness in heavyweight energy stocks outweighed optimism over a slew of strong corporate earnings reports. The blue-chip FTSE...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Virus weighs on Asian equities, FX; U.S. inflation in focus

* S.Korean won lowest in two weeks * India's Nifty 50, Singapore shares fall * Singapore hikes 2021 GDP growth forecast * U.S. inflation data expected at 1230 GMT By Sameer Manekar Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were largely muted on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit weakening after the U.S. dollar strengthened, while equities in the region were mixed as rising cases of COVID-19 weighed. The Philippine bourse scaled a near one-month peak, Malaysian stocks advanced more than a percent, while Singapore shares lost 0.9% despite the government raising its annual growth forecast. South Korea's won hit its lowest in two weeks, and equities declined for a fifth straight day as the country saw record number of new COVID-19 cases. The U.S. dollar index rose to a three-week high and the benchmark U.S. bond yield touched 1.3690%, its highest since mid-July, due to upbeat U.S. economic data and speculation of asset purchase tapering. A strong U.S. inflation reading for July later in the day could further boost the U.S. dollar and add to the speculation of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets. "A higher-than-expected reading may suggest inflation being more persistent and increase the risk of an earlier tapering timeline from the Fed," said Yeap Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG. Singapore on Wednesday hiked its forecast for annual economic growth, counting on easing border restrictions and COVID-19 vaccination programs, as the economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter. The city-state is now expected to grow 6% to 7% in 2021, versus a prior estimate for an expansion of 4% to 6%. In the second quarter ending June, GDP grew 14.7% from last year, higher than analyst and government's advance estimates. "The economy remains well on track to meet our full-year GDP growth forecast of 6.3% for 2021, but that also implies a slower growth momentum in 2H21," said Irvin Seah, Senior Economist at DBS Group Research. "A combination of growth normalisation in manufacturing, manpower crunch in construction, and continued drag from COVID-19 on tourism-related sectors will make for a slower second half of the year." The Singapore dollar was largely flat, while the Malaysian ringgit declined as much as 0.3% to hit its lowest in three weeks. India's Nifty 50 declined as much as 0.7%, tracking weakness in Asian peers on worries over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, while the rupee edged lower. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yields rise as much as 2.2 basis points to 0.829% ** Thai baht up 0.2%, best day in nearly two weeks ** Philippines' shares hit highest since mid-July Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0651 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.14 -6.7 <.N2 0.65 2.28 5 25> China.
StocksInternational Business Times

Equity Markets Mixed As Traders Weigh Delta, Recovery Outlook

Asian and European markets were mixed Wednesday as investors assess the impact of the fast-spreading Delta variant and the future of Federal Reserve financial support against expectations that the global economy will eventually recover from the pandemic crisis. News that US President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill had...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Japan’s plan to cut down on LNG is unlikely to meet targets

Trading patterns may change, but goals are unlikely to be achieved. Japan’s recent revision to its Strategic Energy Plan (SEP) lowers the targeted share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the country’s power generation mix in 2030 to 20% from 27% previously, as a measure to cut emissions. A Rystad Energy analysis concludes that Japan’s targets are too ambitious to meet and that the changes the new plan will bring will mostly be in the structure of commodities trading.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Growth, virus worries weigh on equities; China shares rally

* JPM, Morgan Stanley, Goldman cut China GDP growth forecast. * China stocks rally on loose monetary policy hopes. Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rallied on Monday on hopes of an easing in monetary policy but failed to bolster the emerging market share index, which was pressured by concerns over slowing global growth and rising coronavirus cases.
Stockskitco.com

European stocks weighed down by weak commodities

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * HeidelbergCement slides on Barclays downgrade (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were mixed on Monday, with the UK's blue-chip index weighed down by a...
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Materials Sector Stocks Weigh Market Down, Might Be Time to Buy

Maybe you've heard that stocks in the red are just on sale. This isn't always true (stocks don't always bounce back), but it's often a wise baseline for investing. After all, that's why buying the dip is such a popular strategy. Natural volatility in the market means that buying low can help compound eventual returns. As the materials sector weighs the market down more than any other industry, is now the time to buy?
StocksTechCrunch

Equity Monday: Hacks, IPOs and the next generation of American tech giants

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here. I also tweet.
Stockskitco.com

Indian shares snap multi-day rally as banks, metal stocks slip

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares retreated from record highs on Wednesday and snapped a multi-day winning streak, as banking and metal stocks outweighed advances in consumer names including liquor makers. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.28% lower at 16,568.85 after seven straight sessions of gains, while the benchmark...
Energy IndustryCNBC

Oil prices weighed down by weak Asian demand

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with both contracts heading for a fourth straight session of losses, weighed down by a weak demand picture in Asia and OPEC and its allies saying the market does not need more crude. Brent crude was down 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $69.39 per barrel,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

What's Weighing Down Plug Power and Bloom Energy's Stocks Today?

Plug Power is interested in taking to the skies. GM is hitting the gas on its fuel cell program. Consistent with the overall bearish mood that's driving the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lower today, shares of fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are also slipping. As of 3:40 p.m. EDT, the stocks of Plug Power and Bloom Energy are down 2.8% and 3.7%, respectively.
Stocksactionforex.com

Risk Aversion Weighed On Stock Markets

Up until July US retail sales, yesterday’s trading resembled much of Monday’s action: risk aversion weighed on stock markets while generating a bid in core bonds and the US dollar. The market reaction on disappointing, declining, retail sales was telling: US Treasuries sold off while the dollar gathered additional momentum. EUR/USD even tested 1.1704/1.1695 support again while daily changes on the US yield curve ended narrowly mixed. It strengthens our view that last week’s post-CPI reverse action (lower USD & lower US yields) would be short-lived ahead of the Aug 26-28 Jackson Hole Symposium and the September 22 FOMC meeting. Tonight’s FOMC Minutes of the July deliberations could already be helpful in designing a roadmap out of extraordinary monetary stimulus. More and more Fed governors want to get rid of the US central bank’s net asset purchases which are currently running at $80bn/month for US Treasuries and at $40bn/month for mortgage-backed assets. They indicate that substantial further progress has been made in reaching the 2% average inflation goal while we’re only one or two (strong) labour market reports away from attaining the same with regard to robust employment. Another argument goes that the Fed’s bond-buying programme isn’t the right antidote to boost an economy suffering from supply issues rather than from a lack of demand. That’s especially true for the US housing market (and related MBS purchases). Drawing the parallel with the Fed’s previous process of tapering bond purchases, Fed governors conclude that the labour market currently is in better shape with inflation running way hotter. Therefore, they deem the previous 10 month taper process too slow and would rather prefer cutting net purchases towards zero over 6 to 8 month time horizon. Assuming the process will start in Autumn, this means ending net asset purchases by mid next year. We argued before that such faster than forecast cutback will imply a first Fed rate hike by end 2022 rather than in 2023 as the June FOMC Summary of Economic Projections suggested. Fed Chair Powell kept his cards close to his chest in a virtual event for students and teachers yesterday. He didn’t elaborate on monetary policy while repeating that it’s not yet clear whether the Delta strain will have important effects on the economy. At the July press conference, he did talk about a pattern where successive waves of Covid have tended to have a smaller economic impact. Today’s eco calendar is fairly thin apart from above-discussed FOMC Minutes with only a batch of US housing data and final EMU inflation numbers. Asian risk sentiment is much improved this morning (>+0.5%) compared to this week’s earlier sessions despite some weakness on WS yesterday evening.
MarketsMetro International

Baidu raises $1 billion in ESG bond issue despite China tech sector woes

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc has raised $1 billion in a two-tranche, U.S. dollar sustainability bond, its first environment, social and governance (ESG) transaction. A 5.5-year tranche bond raised $300 million and the 10-year tranche secured $700 million, a company statement said. The shorter dated bond...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Japan expands virus emergency, weighs legal penalties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has officially expanded and extended the nation’s coronavirus state of emergency as government advisers recommend legal changes that would allow penalties for violations. The measures, approved by a government task force, add seven prefectures to the six areas already under a state of emergency and extend it to Sept. 12. Ten other prefectures were put under a “quasi-emergency,” bringing about two-thirds of the nation under some form of emergency. Hospitals have been stretched thin and some seriously sick people have been turned away. The government has taken pride in avoiding compulsory measures or a lockdown, but some experts and critics are wondering if voluntary measures are enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy