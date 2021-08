More concerned that he wasn't ready for the NBA. In other words, we weren't worried he would leave the program, but that he wouldn't get drafted. For me, and I'm thinking for many others here on this board, it wasn't about what was best for UVA, but what was best for Trey. Yes, he could shoot. For me though, that wasn't enough. It became very apparent down the stretch that he could be shut down if he was closely guarded. Apparently, Trey worked this out during workouts and I couldn't be happier for him. Once it became apparent that he would he drafted, and highly at that, we all were happy for him.