Road to Wapatomica examines the Old Northwest

DARKE COUNTY — Tales of heroism, murder, and fortifications may sound like a fictional story, but for one author, they tell the truth about an Ohio largely unnoticed. Bob Hunter wrote Road to Wapatomica, A Modern Search for the Old Northwest during his search for the Old Northwest. His writing style opens the reader’s eyes to the world around them, making them pause and think about how the place they know and paths they have taken are all connected to a deeper, historical meaning.