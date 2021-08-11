Cancel
Boone County, MO

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Officials report 82 Greene County COVID-19 deaths since July 1

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
Missouri's death toll from the delta variant of COVID-19 is rising, especially in the hard-hit southwestern corner of the state.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Wednesday that 82 people have died from COVID-19 since July 1. The health department cited 67 deaths in July and 15 in the first nine days of August. Seven Boone County residents have died during that same period.

The state health department's COVID-19 dashboard shows Missouri is nearing the sad milestone of 10,000 deaths. As of Wednesday, 9,982 Missourians have died from the virus since the pandemic began. State data also showed 3,282 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day count since January. The seven-day average was 2,221.

COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, new cases top 3,000

After dipping for a single day, Missouri's coronavirus hospitalizations spiked above 2,000 again.

The state health dashboard 's latest data shows 2,200 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. Of those patients, 644 were in the ICU.

The number of ICU patients in the Show-Me State is just 41 patients away from Missouri's previous peak on Dec. 22 of last year. Initial data from Monday's hospitalizations show Missouri surpassed that peak.

Missouri hospitalization dashboard on Aug. 11.

Along with the spike in hospitalizations, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 3,282 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday morning. Throughout the pandemic, 593,015 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state.

Additionally, the state health dashboard added 931 probable cases, bringing the total up to 116,518.

Twelve more deaths were recorded Wednesday morning. The state's death toll continued inching closer to 10,000, sitting just 18 away at 9,982.

The statewide seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly Wednesday to 14.5%.

