After releasing their new album Hideaway, the indie-punk band has shared the dates for their upcoming tour. The tour will start on October 1st in Las Vegas, NV and conclude on November 20th in San Diego, CA. The band is also currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album King of the Beach from 2010 after they couldn’t last year. Both albums were released by the record Fat Possum. In 2017, the band dropped their critically acclaimed sixth album, You’re Welcome.