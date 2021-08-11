Writer learns about herself
VENICE — What began as a tribute to three generations of women in her family turned into a journey of self-discovery for this Venice author. “I wanted my daughters, Lisa and Stephanie, to know that they could do anything they wanted in their lives,” said Judy Steffen Lambert. “But writing the story of my mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother also gave me a better understanding of who I am and the qualities I inherited. Qualities like honesty and integrity. I’m just so thankful for that.”www.yoursun.com
