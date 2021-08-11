Pelosi holds firm to 2-bill infrastructure strategy despite pressure from moderate House Democrats
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) isn't changing her tune even after the Senate's success in passing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Pelosi held firm on her strategy that involves waiting to vote on and likely send the infrastructure bill to President Biden's desk until after Senate Democrats pass a separate, but related $3.5 trillion budget via reconciliation. This is despite calls from moderate Democrats who are wary of the latter's high price tag and are likely prepared to battle with their progressive colleagues.theweek.com
