There’s a good chance you’ve already stumbled upon Marshall Columbia’s clothes on Instagram—you just may not have realized it yet. For the past few months, the emerging, Brooklyn-based designer has been dressing megawatt stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and he has been gaining a secret cult following for his graphic pieces (an assortment of which is currently available on Ssense). The fandom only makes sense: his colorful, revealing aesthetic practically begs for a selfie. This weekend, Bella Hadid wore a baby blue top with cutouts from the label’s upcoming September collection. And when an It-model wears your stuff, you know it’s really about to pop off.