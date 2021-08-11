Cancel
Omaha, NE

'He had his whole life ahead of him,' Omaha teen dies after collapsing at football practice

CNN
 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. — Family members confirmed an Omaha teenager died after collapsing at an Omaha South High football practice.

Drake Geiger's dad, Scott Hoffman, dropped off his son for football practice Tuesday.

"The last thing I said to him was, 'Be tough, kid,'" Scott Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the coach called him an hour later with terrible news. The 16-year-old had collapsed.

"He said they were about 10 minutes into practice," Hoffman said.

Drake was rushed to Nebraska Medicine.

"The doctor came and said, 'It is not looking good. He is extremely overheated,' his organs were working so hard to cool him down," Hoffman said.

He said doctors did compressions on his son for hours, unfortunately, Drake died at the hospital.

"He was a big kid, he was big but he had his physical. He was healthy," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said doctors told him Drake died of a heat stroke. The heat index during practice was about 106 degrees.

"He didn't deserve this. He had his whole life ahead of him. I just wish this didn't happen," Hoffman said.

Just like most 16-year-olds, Drake was looking forward to driving.

"He was supposed to get his driver's license today. Right now," Hoffman said. "He's supposed to be taking his driving test and getting his driver's license before football practice. He was excited about that, really excited about that."

Hoffman said his son was shy but loved being on a team.

"He just loved the camaraderie," Hoffman said. "He didn't care if he played. He just loved being with all the teammates, being part of the team."

He was also excited to see his friends at school.

"Most kids are not, but he was excited to go back to school," Hoffman said.

According to a GoFundMe.com post, Geiger's sister said Drake was taken to Nebraska Medical Center Tuesday but efforts failed to revive him.

"With great sadness, they were not able to save him," wrote Brittany Hoffman.

Omaha Public Schools shared a letter sent to South High students and parents:

"Dear South High Community,

We are deeply saddened to share that 11th-grade student Drake Geiger died unexpectedly last evening. We have been in contact with Drake’s family and conveyed our heartfelt sympathy and support.

Many in our community will be affected by this news. South High is a tight-knit community, and we are here for one another. Students may want to talk with you about their feelings. You may see behavior changes in students: loss of concentration, physical complaints or regression. These are common reactions associated with the grieving process. Talking about those feelings and listening attentively will help students and staff cope with such a tragic event. We have attached an additional resource to help.

We will have counselors available at South High from 1 to 4 p.m. to talk with students who need to. If you have any concerns about your student’s reaction to this loss, please contact school counselors or our administrative staff.   

 Please keep the family in your thoughts during this difficult time."

It is not immediately clear if the heat is a factor in Geiger's death. An autopsy will determine if the heat was a factor in the death of an Omaha teen after football practice.

