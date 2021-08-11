Celtics vs Nuggets Summer League POSTGAME Show /Dennis Schröder Signs With Boston

• Celtics 107, Nuggets 82: Box score | Game details. The Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 107-82 in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Tuesday. Boston jumped out to a 31-23 lead after the first quarter and quickly pulled away for a wire-to-wire victory. The Celtics carried a 20-point lead into the break and led by as many as 31 points in the second half. Boston converted 51% of its attempts from the field and 47% from three-point range while holding Denver to 41% and 27%, respectively. The Celtics also out-assisted the Nuggets 25 to 14, led by Payton Pritchard’s game-high 12 assists.