Celtics vs Nuggets Summer League POSTGAME Show /Dennis Schröder Signs With Boston
The Celtics also make a big move signing free agent guard Dennis Schroder Join A Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning LIVE from Las Vegas, as well as Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano & John Zannis as we break is all down. Aaron Nesmith was the star of the game finishing with 33 Points, 7 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 13-18 FG, 7/9 3PM in only 21 minutes. Nesmith told reporters shooting “is my calling card” & “what I do best,”. The crew also react to the recent signing of Dennis Schröder.www.clnsmedia.com
