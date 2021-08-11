Cancel
NBA

Celtics vs Nuggets Summer League POSTGAME Show /Dennis Schröder Signs With Boston

By CLNS Media
clnsmedia.com
 7 days ago

The Celtics also make a big move signing free agent guard Dennis Schroder Join A Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning LIVE from Las Vegas, as well as Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano & John Zannis as we break is all down. Aaron Nesmith was the star of the game finishing with 33 Points, 7 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 13-18 FG, 7/9 3PM in only 21 minutes. Nesmith told reporters shooting “is my calling card” & “what I do best,”. The crew also react to the recent signing of Dennis Schröder.

www.clnsmedia.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NESN

Dennis Schröder Excited To Join Celtics After Confirming One-Year Deal

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. Dennis Schröder is joining the Boston Celtics, according to Dennis Schröder. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard posted an Instagram story on Tuesday announcing he had signed with the Celtics. And based on his post, he’s pumped. “I’m...
The Spun

Dennis Schröder Announces That He’s Signed With A New Team

The final big-name point guard in a strong class of free agent floor generals has finally joined a team for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. On Tuesday evening, Dennis Schröder announced that he will sign with the Boston Celtics. “I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season, I’ll be...
Celtics 2nd round selection Juhann Begarin has a future in the NBA

Brad Stevens only had one selection in the 2021 draft. He used the 45th pick on 18 year old international prospect Juhann Begarin. One thing to keep in mind with Stevens' offseason moves is the goal is to build a perennial championship contender. Additions like Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Al...
Kanter re-signs with Boston Celtics

After shuffling their roster via trades so far this offseason, the Boston Celtics have now made a move through free agency. While the rest of the league went on a spending spree at the outset of free agency, the Celtics had done nothing until Wednesday — Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Boston is bringing back Enes Kanter on a one-year deal.
Report: Dennis Schröder in negotiations with Celtics

Dennis Schröder is among the few significant unrestricted free agents remaining nearly one week after the windfall of cash fell over a flurry of opening free agent signings. His LA Lakers addressed point guard with a blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade, making him all but expendable and filling much of its remaining roster space with role players that fit around the team’s new big three.
Las Vegas Summer League: Aaron Nesmith leads the way in Celtics' victory over Nuggets

• Celtics 107, Nuggets 82: Box score | Game details. The Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 107-82 in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Tuesday. Boston jumped out to a 31-23 lead after the first quarter and quickly pulled away for a wire-to-wire victory. The Celtics carried a 20-point lead into the break and led by as many as 31 points in the second half. Boston converted 51% of its attempts from the field and 47% from three-point range while holding Denver to 41% and 27%, respectively. The Celtics also out-assisted the Nuggets 25 to 14, led by Payton Pritchard’s game-high 12 assists.
Summer League Game Thread: Hawks vs. Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics battle in the Hawks’ first taste of NBA Summer League action in 2021. Join us in the comments and please be cordial to one another. The Atlanta Hawks have announced a few of their reported roster moves after what was a busy week for the organization.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Las Vegas Summer League live stream, lineups, broadcast info (8/12)

The summer Boston Celtics take on the Orlando Magic’s Sin City iteration as the Celtics run into their first real challenge in their third contest of the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, facing an undefeated squad with a number of high-profile players on their roster. If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live via a streaming service or cable television, keep reading while we get you up to speed.
NESN

NBA Rumors: Dennis Schröder Has ‘No Expectation’ To Start For Celtics

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. Dennis Schröder reportedly has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. It appears an agreement definitely has been reached, though, as the news was broken by the guard himself Tuesday on Instagram. The Celtics signed Schröder using...
Preview: Hawks kickoff Summer League play vs. Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon in what will be their first game of NBA Summer League action in 2021. The Hawks’ Summer League roster includes both 2021 NBA Draft picks, Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper, and lists as follows heading into the action tomorrow (keep in mind Summer League rosters can be fluid and change game to game):
Celtics thrash Nuggets 107-82, win second-consecutive Summer League contest

The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night’s contest aiming to extend their winning streak to two. The Denver Nuggets’ Summer League crew is spearheaded by 2021 first-round pick Bones Hyland, a fearless three-level scorer. Here’s how it went for the green:. 1st quarter:. The Summer League Celtics collectively lit up the...
NESN

Celtics Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch Summer League Opener Online

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Celtics basketball is back — kind of. Boston will face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon in its NBA Summer League opener. Youngsters Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford are among those expected to suit up for the Celtics.
Celtics have had contract talks with guard Dennis Schröder

The Celtics have had contract talks with free agent guard Dennis Schröder, according to a league source, and as of Friday the veteran was believed to be considering several teams. According to the source, if Schroder comes to the Celtics, he would likely be signed outright rather than being acquired via a sign-and-trade.
Guard Dennis Schröder to sign with Celtics on one-year, $5.9 million deal

The Celtics’ backcourt received a significant bump Tuesday night when free agent point guard Dennis Schröder announced he plans to sign with Boston. “I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing for the Boston Celtics!” Schröder posted on Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be an honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going to go out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?!”
NESN

Could Dennis Schröder Signing Mean Kris Dunn’s Time Short With Celtics?

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. The Boston Celtics added to their backcourt Tuesday night with the signing of veteran guard Dennis Schröder. It gives the Celtics, who were in need of point guard help after trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder,...

