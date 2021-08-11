Mother of WSSU student shot at Wake Forest University in 2018 says her son has not received justice
The mother of a Winston-Salem State University student fatally shot on Wake Forest University’s campus in 2018 said she believes her son has not received justice. Last week, a federal judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit Jemel Ali Dixon filed against Wake Forest University and several other defendants in 2019. Dixon’s son, Najee Ali Baker, was shot to death after a party at The Barn on Jan. 20, 2018.journalnow.com
