Andreessen-Backed 5G Blockchain Network Raises $111 Million

By Bloomberg
 7 days ago

Joanna Ossinger (Bloomberg) -- The Helium Network, a decentralized peer-to-peer 5G wireless network, has raised $111 million in a token sale led by Andreessen Horowitz. The transaction was structured as a purchase of Helium's native token, HNT, and included participation from Ribbit Capital, 10T, Alameda Research and Multicoin Capital, according to a statement. The native token is structured to give incentives for the expansion of Helium's 5G network that provides internet access.

