Andreessen-Backed 5G Blockchain Network Raises $111 Million

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.