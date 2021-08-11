Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Koekkoek, Turris, Nurse Deal Details

This morning, the Edmonton Oilers announced via their social media channels that Tyler Benson has signed a one-year, two-way contract extension that carries a $750K AAV. Since being selected with the 32nd overall pick at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Tyler Benson has worked his way into becoming a jack of all trades in the AHL and one of the Bakersfield Condors’ top contributors over the past few years, making him a player that will be knocking on the door for a job with the NHL club for the upcoming season. After making his Edmonton Oilers debut during the 2019-20 season — he played in seven games and registered one assist — Benson has yet to get back into Edmonton’s lineup, but there is a real chance that he will battle for a job along with the likes of Brandon Perlini and Devin Shore. Could this be the year that the Edmonton product finally sticks? We’re about to find out.