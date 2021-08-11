Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Koekkoek, Turris, Nurse Deal Details
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers have inked forward Tyler Benson to a new deal, the team is looking at adding another depth defenseman and there’s talk about how dedicated Kyle Turris is to being an impact player next season. Finally, after the dust has settled on the Darnell Nurse deal, have fans come to see this extension as one that has a benefit to the team? Perhaps there’s another way to look at the extension.thehockeywriters.com
