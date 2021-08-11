Cancel
Jackson County, NC

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a Temporary Part-Time Transit Driver.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a Temporary Part-Time Transit Driver. An employee in this position will drive vans and buses to provide transportation for Jackson County residents; must be willing to work flexible hours Monday-Saturday; have a good knowledge of Jackson County; possess a valid NC Driver's License with a good driving record and be willing to obtain a Class C – NC Commercial Driver's License within 30 days of employment. Position requires participation in the Federal Transit Authority drug-screening program and continuing education programs. Position requires a high school diploma or GED and one year of driving experience is preferred. Starting salary is $10.95 per hour. https://www.jack-sonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NC-Works Career Center or the Jack-son County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 08/23/2021. 23-24e.

