Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

Alfred Hitchcock’s DIAL M FOR MURDER Screening at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville August 17th

By Tom Stockman
wearemoviegeeks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfred Hitchcock’s DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954) starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland is one of the most suspenseful films of the 1950’s . Those thrills will be on the big screen when it plays at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, IL (252 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025) at 7:00pm Tuesday August 17th. $3 Tickets available starting at 3pm day of movie at Wildey Theatre ticket office. Cash or check only. (cash, credit cards accepted for concessions) Lobby opens at 6pm.

www.wearemoviegeeks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Edwardsville, IL
Entertainment
City
Edwardsville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Ray Milland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dial M For Murder#Wildey#The Wildey Theater#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Alfred Hitchcock's Daughter, Actor Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, actor and the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, died at 93 years old on August 9, Variety reported. Pat leaves behind three daughters — Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O'Connell-Fiala — who she shared with her husband Joseph E. O'Connell, Jr., who died in 1994. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Pat also leaves behind six grandchildren, Kelly, Kate, Caitlin, Trisha, Samantha, and Chris, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie, Scarlett, Charlotte, Whitley, Cole, Joey, and Jamie.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Patricia Hitchcock, ‘Psycho’ actress and daughter of Alfred, dead at 93

Patricia “Pat” Hitchcock, a veteran character actress perhaps best-known for offering Janet Leigh’s wound-tight “Psycho” character a tranquilizer, has died. She was 93. Born on July 7, 1928 in the UK to famed film director Alfred Hitchcock and his infamously loyal wife, Alma Reville, the legendary duo’s offspring would go...
Thousand Oaks, CAETOnline.com

Pat Hitchcock, Daughter of Alfred Hitchcock Who Appeared in His Films, Dead at 93

Pat Hitchcock, the daughter of director Alfred Hitchcock, has died. She was 93. Pat died Monday in Thousand Oaks, California, according to multiple reports. The actress appeared in several of her father’s films, including Strangers on a Train as Barbara Morton, the sister of Ruth Roman's character, Anne Morton, and in Psycho as Janet Leigh’s office mate Caroline, who offers to share her tranquilizers. She also appeared in his 1950 film, Stage Fright.
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: ‘Rope’ is Alfred Hitchcock’s Experimental Masterpiece

The Pitch: Two friends Brandon Shaw (John Dall) and Phillip Morgan (Farley Granger) strangle their other friend David Kentley (Dick Hogan) with a piece of rope, stuff his corpse into a large chest, and proceed to host a dinner party with their friends and family — all while serving dinner from atop that aforementioned chest. You know, just guys being dudes!
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Clark County's indie theaters hot in August

Aug. 5—'My, my, my! Such a lot of guns around town and so few brains!" Take that quip as topically as you like, but it's actually one of many zingers from Raymond Chandler's 1939 book "The Big Sleep" that later emerged from Humphrey Bogart's mouth in the movie version. "The...
Moviescity-countyobserver.com

YESTERYEAR: Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Film Director Alfred Hitchcock

Yesterday Was The Birthday Of Director Alfred Hitchcock. Yesterday was the birthday of director Alfred Hitchcock, born in London (1899). His father was a greengrocer and a strict man. Once, when the five-year-old Alfred misbehaved, his father sent him to the police station and they locked him in a cell for a few minutes to teach him a lesson. Hitchcock was so terrified that he was afraid of the police for the rest of his life, and he rarely drove a car so that he could not be pulled over.
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Tickets Available: Country Music Legend John Conlee To Appear At Wildey Theatre On August 22

EDWARDSVILLE - Legendary country music icon John Conlee is about to make a visit to the area with a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 22, at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville. Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal and staff are honored to have such a country legend performing at the Theatre. During John Conlee’s 40 plus year career in Country Music, he has brought to audiences such classic songs as: "Rose Colored Glasses" (John's signature song), "Friday Night Blues", "Backside of Continue Reading
Cumberland County, TNOverton County News

Playhouse to present “The 39 Steps”

Murder, mayhem, and merriment take center stage in the Adventure Theater, as the Cumberland County Playhouse presents “The 39 Steps”, which began Friday, Aug. 13. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have “The 39 Steps”, which was adapted by Patrick Barlow from the John Buchan novel and the Alfred Hitchcock film.
MoviesSan Diego weekly Reader

His Girl Friday: the fastest-talking movie in the world?

I have always loved the word “loquacious.” I also love the word “screwball.” And I especially love when the two come together in screwball comedies. If ever a rash of movies was by definition loquacious, it was those screwball comedies from the ’30s and ’40s. First up, the movies of Spike Jones and his City Slickers. Second up, and this surprised me, anything Cary Grant. That Cockney boy knew how to deadpan fast-talking funny. So when I heard they were doing a season of screwball comedies at The Athenaeum in La Jolla, I knew I had to cancel everything and go and see that motormouth masterpiece His Girl Friday. It played last week, at 240 words per minute, maybe the fastest-talking movie in the world. (Most old movie dialogues coast along at 90 words a minute. Even today, in real life, we normally talk no faster than 140. And one thing is for sure, whatever the speed, current movies just seem to have way less dialogue, period. We have to face it: we moderns aren’t as... loquacious. So let’s bring back the fast-talking dames! Bring back Humphrey Bogart with his endless plot reveals while he’s holding a gun to some malheureux’s stomach. More tell, less show!
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

RAGING FIRE – Review

RAGING FIRE is a contemporary Hong Kong Chinese martial arts crime flick that’s a perfect vehicle for its two male leads – Donnie Yen and Nicholas Tse. Yen plays the good cop. Tse is his former good-cop buddy, who has become really good at being really bad for reasons we learn along the way. Many of these films are thrown together with a muddled plot that exists only to set up their action sequences. Here we have a shining exception, as main characters and their backstories are fleshed out to fine advantage, making for a production that satisfies the brain as well as fulfilling the desired adrenaline quota.
Belleville, ILwearemoviegeeks.com

Cult Movie Night at The Skyview Drive-In in Belleville, IL August 26th – BEETLEJUICE, SHAUN OF THE DEAD, NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, MARS ATTACKS, and BLAZING SADDLES!

The Skyview Drive-in in Belleville (5700 N Belt W, Belleville, IL 62226) will be hosting ‘Cult Movie Night’ Thursday, August 26th. Screen #1 will be showing BEETLEJUICE and MARS ATTACKS. Screen #2 will be showing SHAUN OF THE DEAD and NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD. To top things off, at midnight The Skyview will be showing Mel Brooks’ BLAZING SADDLES. The Box office opens at 6:30 pm and the movies will start at 8:30. tickets are cash only and only available in person. Cost is $10 per adult and that gets you entry to all 3 movies! A Facebook invite for the event can be found HERE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy