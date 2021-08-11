Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2027

Opportunities in the chlorine dioxide market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the chlorine dioxide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%. In this market, chemical method is the largest segment by method, whereas pulp and paper industry are largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like expansion of numerous end-use sectors including food & beverage, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals, which in turn has increased the need for industrial water treatment.