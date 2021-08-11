(Taylor Moore Arkansas Golfer) Golfer Taylor Moore set to depart Arkansas for upcoming PGA Tour

Memorial Health Championship victory sees Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore earn his first PGA Tour card for the 2021-2022 season. Following an impressive Korn Ferry Tour win at the Memorial Health Championship, University of Arkansas graduate and pro golfer Taylor Moore is now headed for even greater things. Securing his first-ever PGA Tour card, as a result, Moore's sights are firmly set on continued success as he strives to become recognized as one of the world's top golfers.