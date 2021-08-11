Wonder Boy: Asha In Monster World
HIGH Generically eye-pleasing cel shaded graphics. LOW The overall platform mechanics haven’t aged very well. Modern remakes of classic 2D side-scrolling platformers are becoming a sort-of genre in their own right, sitting alongside modern homages to that same nostalgic style. The original Monster World IV from 1994, the final ‘classic’ title in the Wonder Boy series, is one that never made its way to Western shores, being released only in Japan in 1994. Twenty seven years later, it’s now fully remade and available to all.gamecritics.com
Comments / 0