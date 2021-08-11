Wonder Boy: Asha In Monster World

HIGH A truly remarkable job by the localization team at Capcom. WTF …Still waiting on that Ace Attorney Investigations 2 western release. As I’ve mentioned in other Ace Attorney related reviews on this website, getting an entry in this franchise localized is more a sigh of relief rather than the joyous occasion it should be. These titles tend to hit the West years after they do in Japan, and when they do, it’s often digital-only and without much fanfare.