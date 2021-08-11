Hydraulic Press and Hot Stamping Equipment Market Demand of keyword with COVID19 Impact and Emerging Trends by Industry Players-2027

The global prefilled syringes market size is projected to reach USD 9.53 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of cancer and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is expected to be the primary factor fueling the prefilled syringe market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 million deaths are caused by cancer worldwide every year. In total, NCDs cause close to 41 million deaths, or 71% of the global deaths, annually, states the WHO. The National Cancer Institute estimates that in the US alone, 1,735,530 new cancer cases were reported in 2018; by 2030, this figure is anticipated to reach 23.6 million. Such widespread prevalence of cancer and other NCDs has generated the need for alternative solutions such as biological drugs. The administration of these drugs requires modern devices such as prefilled syringes, which is foreseen to augment the prefilled syringes market potential in the forthcoming years.