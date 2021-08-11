Cancel
U.S. crude inventories dip as prices struggle to rise

By Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week, giving oil markets just enough of a boost Wednesday to lift the nation's benchmark price into positive territory. West Texas Intermediate was up 55 cents at midday, trading at $68.84 after falling earlier as the rapid spread of the Delta variant...

