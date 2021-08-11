Fish House Live Competition at 1 Hotel South Beach – Day 3

Miami Beach, FL – August 4, 2021 – 1 Hotel South Beach along with Fish House Live hosted a three-day food and beverage competition featuring a notable lineup of national and local chefs, bartenders and sommeliers. Each night from Monday, August 2nd to Wednesday, August 4th, guests attended a six-course dinner event that featured two acclaimed chefs who went head-to-head preparing dishes made with sustainable seafood, as well as two renowned bartenders who served up their version of the Fish House Punch (a spirited punch that which was first made popular in colonial America) and distinguished sommeliers who paired wines from Spain’s most prestigious wine regions. The winners for Day 3 were Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen for Chef, Andy Cabrera Jr. from Café La Trova for bartender, and Nick Rancone from Revival Minneapolis for Overall Sommelier.