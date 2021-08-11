Cancel
Texas State

PUBLIC NOTICE: TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO OBTAIN WATER QUALITY PERMIT RENEWAL PERMIT NO. WQ0014628001

Ellis County Press
 7 days ago

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, August 12, 2021. APPLICATION D-Bar-B Water-Wastewater Supply Corporation, 2870 Dowdy Ferry Road, Trailer 95, Dallas, Texas 75217, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to renew Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0014628001 (EPA I.D. No. TX0032212) to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater at a volume not to exceed a daily average flow of 24,000 gallons per day.

