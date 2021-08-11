LEGAL NOTICE: CITATION BY PUBLICATION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP AND APPLICATION FOR INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION WITH WILL ATTACHED THE STATE OF TEXAS TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF FRANCES YVONNE BENFORD
CITATION BY PUBLICATION - Third Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration with Will Attached. The alleged heir(s) in the above-numbered and entitled estate filed a Third Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration with Will Attached in this estate on the 10th day of February, 2021, requesting that the Court determine who are the heirs and only heirs of FRANCES YVONNE BENFORD Deceased, and their respective share and interests in such estate.www.elliscountypress.com
