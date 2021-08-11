Cancel
Texas State

LEGAL NOTICE: CITATION BY PUBLICATION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP AND APPLICATION FOR INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION WITH WILL ATTACHED THE STATE OF TEXAS TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF FRANCES YVONNE BENFORD

 7 days ago

CITATION BY PUBLICATION - Third Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration with Will Attached. The alleged heir(s) in the above-numbered and entitled estate filed a Third Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration with Will Attached in this estate on the 10th day of February, 2021, requesting that the Court determine who are the heirs and only heirs of FRANCES YVONNE BENFORD Deceased, and their respective share and interests in such estate.

LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST GEORGIANNA JACOBY, DECEASED

Publish 1 time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, August 5, 2021. NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST GEORGIANNA JACOBY, DECEASED. Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Georgianna Jacoby were issued to Ed Loveland as Independent Executor on July 27, 2021, under Cause No. 21-E-2212 pending in the County Court at Law No. 1, Ellis County, Texas.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION To t...

To the Unknown Heirs to the Estate of Darlenea Gwen Poole Beckham:. On 08/5/2021, Sandra I. Poole filed a(n) Application to Determine Heirship in Cause No. CC-P202124379 in the County Court at Law 1 of Johnson County, Texas. Said Application to Determine Heirship may be heard and acted upon by...
PUBLIC NOTICE: TEXAS COMMISSION ON ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATION AND INTENT TO OBTAIN WATER QUALITY PERMIT RENEWAL PERMIT NO. WQ0014628001

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, August 12, 2021. APPLICATION D-Bar-B Water-Wastewater Supply Corporation, 2870 Dowdy Ferry Road, Trailer 95, Dallas, Texas 75217, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to renew Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0014628001 (EPA I.D. No. TX0032212) to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater at a volume not to exceed a daily average flow of 24,000 gallons per day.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING C...

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST ESTATE OF. Administration of the estate of ALVA HUGH TATE, deceased, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters of testamentary to the undersigned on August 4, 2021, by the Probate Court of Palo Pinto County, Texas, acting in Cause No. P09524, Styled “In Re: Estate of ALVA HUGH TATE, Deceased, In the County Court of Palo Pinto County, Texas”, in which court the matter is pending.
STATE OF NEBRASKA PUBLIC NOTICES 8/13/21

The following applications may be inspected at the office of the Nebraska Public Service Commission during regular office hours. Interventions must be filed with the Commission in the manner and within the time prescribed in Section 14 of the Rules of Commission Procedure, Title 291, NAC Chapter 1. C-5303/PI-240: In...
7AG LEGAL NOTICE Public No...

JUSTIN JAMES DILLE (lka) The sale will be held Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 @ 4:00pm @ North Madison Mini Storage, 6223 North Ridge, Madison, Ohio, 44057. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee under Securitization Servicing Agreement Dated July 1, 2005...
Public Notice: Texas vs. Austin vs. COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott and his state government are waging war against local citizens on two fronts this week: first, as I wrote about last week, fighting school districts to stop their masking requirements as the fall semester begins, and even as schools are already reporting COVID outbreaks; and second, starting last Thursday, threatening the liquor licenses of restaurants and bars that want to require that their customers be vaccinated.
CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
New U.S. COVID cases are up 52%. See where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In another sign that this pandemic is far from over, public health and medical experts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today recommended booster shots starting next month for Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Transgender inmates' rights violations 'ongoing' in IL prisons, federal judge says

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- A federal judge has noted "serious ongoing" violations to the rights of transgender prison inmates in Illinois which must be "immediately addressed." Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel in southern Illinois said in a memorandum and order earlier this month that the Illinois Department of Corrections has made some changes ordered in 2019 following a class-action lawsuit. But correctional officers and other staff have not had any training in new procedures regarding transgender inmates.

