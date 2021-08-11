Chloe Bennet exits The CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls series
Bennet starred as Blossom in the original pilot for Powerpuff, which is being redeveloped and reshot. According to Variety's Joe Otterson, "Warner Bros. Television wanted to extend Bennet’s option as they reworked the pilot, but scheduling conflicts forced her to exit instead. Casting for a new third Powerpuff Girl will begin in the fall. Dove Cameron remains attached to the show as Bubbles while Yana Perrault is still attached to play Buttercup."www.primetimer.com
