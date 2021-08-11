Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Mayor’s Office accepting nominations for 2021 Mayor’s Young Leader Awards

Posted by 
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 7 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mayor's Office is now accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards. Launched in 2015, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals, age 40 and under, whose efforts positively impact the Colorado Springs community. Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs. City employees are not eligible.

Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA by Monday, Aug. 30. The six award categories are as follows:

Community and economic impact: An individual who has measurably impacted the community or local economy through their business, community involvement or events. The community impact should have a tangible, measurable effect on the community, including job creation, workforce development, volunteer efforts, board service, or an innovative business model that promotes social goals.

Past winners: David Siegel, Bee Vradenburg Foundation (2020); Jake Eichengreen, Quad Innovation Partnership (2019); Jeff Finn, Nor’wood Development Group (2018); Doug Martin, Colorado Springs Sports Corp (2017); Todd Baldwin, Red Leg Brewing Company (2016); Nick Ragain, Colorado Springs Switchbacks (Oct. 2015); Yemi Mobolade, The Wild Goose Meeting House (Jan. 2015)

Creative industry: By using creative methods or systems to transform their given industry, this individual demonstrates the power of art and business working together to make a positive impact.

Past winners: Dave Jackson, CaveSim (2020); Cody Burket, ESports Arena (2019); Aisha Ahmad-Post, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (2018); Drew Johnson, TechWears (2017); Claire Swinford, Downtown Partnership (2016); Mundi Ross, Colorado Collective (Oct. 2015); Jorden Smith, A Positive Note (Jan. 2015)

Education: Through creative, non-traditional approaches focused on improving education, this individual actively helps foster future generations of innovative thinkers.

Past winners: Dr. Carole Frye, Colorado Springs School District 11 (2020); Dr. Manya Whitaker, Colorado College (2019); Erik Huffman, Handshake Leadership (2018); Scott Fuller, School District 11 (2017); Brittni Darras, Academy School District 20 (2016); Justin Carpenter, Pikes Peak Community College (Oct. 2015); Wendy Birhanzel, Harrison School District (Jan. 2015)

Military leader: A team player who leads by example to embody the values of integrity and excellence in service. This individual’s positive impact extends into the greater community.

Past winners: Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Parks, Peterson Air Force Base (2020); Staff Sgt. Barbara Kendricks, U.S. Army (2019)

Sports, health & wellness: An individual who is making a standout contribution in any of the sports, health and wellness sectors, whether as an entrepreneur through business, events or volunteer commitments, or as a health and wellness champion tangibly improving the lives of others, physically, emotionally and/or mentally; implements compelling new ideas or provides, grows or enhances sport/recreation initiatives; uses sport/recreation to bring community together; or someone who has worked to make it possible for more people and societal groups to live healthier, happier lives and whose work in sports/health/wellness has had a meaningful social impact

Past winners: Timothy Corner Jr., Man 2 Machine (2020); Brian Moreno, Colorado Springs Little League (2019); Ian Ratz, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (2018); Terrell Brown, Hillside Connection (2017); Megan Leatham, Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (2016); Aron McGuire, United States Olympic Training Center (Oct. 2015); Nikki McComsey, Kids on Bikes (Jan. 2015)

Technology and sustainability: This individual provides enhancements in technology and/or sustainability that advance productivity, improve efficiency, increase performance, provide innovative results or pursues sustainable initiatives to make our community a better place for future generations.

Past winners: Rodney Gullatte Jr., Firma IT Solutions & Services (2020); Forrest Senti, National Cybersecurity Center (2019); Erin Miller, Center for Technology Research and Commercialization (2018); Rebecca Decker, Catalyst Campus (2017); Allison Plute, Colorado Springs Utilities (2016); Jennifer Peterson, Rocky Mountain Field Institute (Oct. 2015); Conor McCluskey, BombBomb (Jan. 2015)

Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at a location that is still to be determined.

Comments / 0

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

121
Followers
223
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#The Mayor S Office#Bee Vradenburg Foundation#Development Group#Red Leg Brewing Company#Cavesim#Techwears#Downtown Partnership#Colorado Collective#Academy School District#U S Army#Firma It#Bombbomb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy