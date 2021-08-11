Mayor’s Office accepting nominations for 2021 Mayor’s Young Leader Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mayor's Office is now accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards. Launched in 2015, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals, age 40 and under, whose efforts positively impact the Colorado Springs community. Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs. City employees are not eligible.

Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA by Monday, Aug. 30. The six award categories are as follows:

Community and economic impact: An individual who has measurably impacted the community or local economy through their business, community involvement or events. The community impact should have a tangible, measurable effect on the community, including job creation, workforce development, volunteer efforts, board service, or an innovative business model that promotes social goals.

Past winners: David Siegel, Bee Vradenburg Foundation (2020); Jake Eichengreen, Quad Innovation Partnership (2019); Jeff Finn, Nor’wood Development Group (2018); Doug Martin, Colorado Springs Sports Corp (2017); Todd Baldwin, Red Leg Brewing Company (2016); Nick Ragain, Colorado Springs Switchbacks (Oct. 2015); Yemi Mobolade, The Wild Goose Meeting House (Jan. 2015)

Creative industry: By using creative methods or systems to transform their given industry, this individual demonstrates the power of art and business working together to make a positive impact.

Past winners: Dave Jackson, CaveSim (2020); Cody Burket, ESports Arena (2019); Aisha Ahmad-Post, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (2018); Drew Johnson, TechWears (2017); Claire Swinford, Downtown Partnership (2016); Mundi Ross, Colorado Collective (Oct. 2015); Jorden Smith, A Positive Note (Jan. 2015)

Education: Through creative, non-traditional approaches focused on improving education, this individual actively helps foster future generations of innovative thinkers.

Past winners: Dr. Carole Frye, Colorado Springs School District 11 (2020); Dr. Manya Whitaker, Colorado College (2019); Erik Huffman, Handshake Leadership (2018); Scott Fuller, School District 11 (2017); Brittni Darras, Academy School District 20 (2016); Justin Carpenter, Pikes Peak Community College (Oct. 2015); Wendy Birhanzel, Harrison School District (Jan. 2015)

Military leader: A team player who leads by example to embody the values of integrity and excellence in service. This individual’s positive impact extends into the greater community.

Past winners: Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Parks, Peterson Air Force Base (2020); Staff Sgt. Barbara Kendricks, U.S. Army (2019)

Sports, health & wellness: An individual who is making a standout contribution in any of the sports, health and wellness sectors, whether as an entrepreneur through business, events or volunteer commitments, or as a health and wellness champion tangibly improving the lives of others, physically, emotionally and/or mentally; implements compelling new ideas or provides, grows or enhances sport/recreation initiatives; uses sport/recreation to bring community together; or someone who has worked to make it possible for more people and societal groups to live healthier, happier lives and whose work in sports/health/wellness has had a meaningful social impact

Past winners: Timothy Corner Jr., Man 2 Machine (2020); Brian Moreno, Colorado Springs Little League (2019); Ian Ratz, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (2018); Terrell Brown, Hillside Connection (2017); Megan Leatham, Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (2016); Aron McGuire, United States Olympic Training Center (Oct. 2015); Nikki McComsey, Kids on Bikes (Jan. 2015)

Technology and sustainability: This individual provides enhancements in technology and/or sustainability that advance productivity, improve efficiency, increase performance, provide innovative results or pursues sustainable initiatives to make our community a better place for future generations.

Past winners: Rodney Gullatte Jr., Firma IT Solutions & Services (2020); Forrest Senti, National Cybersecurity Center (2019); Erin Miller, Center for Technology Research and Commercialization (2018); Rebecca Decker, Catalyst Campus (2017); Allison Plute, Colorado Springs Utilities (2016); Jennifer Peterson, Rocky Mountain Field Institute (Oct. 2015); Conor McCluskey, BombBomb (Jan. 2015)

Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at a location that is still to be determined.