MADISON, WI -- Gov. Tony Evers today vetoed legislation passed by Republicans in the Legislature that would affect election administration in the state of Wisconsin. These bills come as Republican-controlled states and legislatures across the country are taking up similar or related measures to add more hurdles to voting, discredit the work of election officials, and try and cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election In a public ceremony today, the governor vetoed Senate Bills 203, 204, 205, 210, 212, and 292, in addition to Assembly Bill 173 which was sent to the governor earlier this summer. A live stream of the event is available here.