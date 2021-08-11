Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

I-70 will reopen on Saturday, August 14th

By Dan R
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Jared Polis made the announcement this morning but said that there is still extensive work that needs to be done over the next few days. The state has received $11.6 million in emergency relief aid from the Federal Highway Administration to help with cleanup and further mitigation. CDOT crews have removed thousands of tons of debris from the canyon.

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Mudslides#Cdot#Kamo#Arkansas State University#Radio Television#Abc#Kait Channel 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Land Line Media

I-70 at Glenwood Canyon officially reopens in Colorado

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is officially reopened, saving truck drivers time and money wasted on a lengthy detour. At about 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that I-70 from mile marker 116 in Glenwood Canyon to mile marker 133 in Dotsero was officially reopened. The morning reopening was slightly ahead of the anticipated reopening of Saturday afternoon.
rockydailynews.com

Polis to give update on I-70 reopening timeline

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will provide a timeline Wednesday on when Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon could reopen to traffic. Polis will tour the canyon Wednesday morning to survey the damage and the progress made to clean up and reopen the route after mudslides devastated the area and caused significant damage to I-70.
Trafficrealvail.com

Polis announces I-70 through Glenwood Canyon to reopen on Saturday

The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday issued the following press release announcing the reopening of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Saturday after a lengthy closure due to mud and rockslides in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area:. Governor Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director...
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

Hwy. 50 reopens due to I-70 damage

Mudslides triggered by heavy rain and flooding along I-70 resulted in a pause of Little Blue Canyon construction, opening Hwy. 50 to two-way traffic until further notice. Governor Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Director Shoshana Lew announced that Glenwood Canyon would reopen Saturday afternoon. Construction closures in Little...
kvor.com

I-70 is set to partially reopen this weekend

COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation have announced the partial reopening of I-70 this Saturday afternoon. CDOT crews have been busy removing tons of debris from the canyon after a series of recent mudslides. Thanks to good weather, crews were able to work without interruption. The governor says the I-70 corridor is a vital part of the Colorado economy, and its reopening is a top transportation priority.
heartoftherockiesradio.com

The Great Tomato War Set For September 18th

The Great Tomato War is back! What was a popular event at Twin Lakes in the 1980’s is being revived in Buena Vista by the Buena Vista Rotary Club. The renewed Great Colorado versus Texas Tomato War will be held at The Meadows on September 18th. Individuals and teams will toss thousands of pounds of well-ripened tomatoes at each other all to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Salida, COheartoftherockiesradio.com

The Crest Academy Readies to Open at New Location

Students of The Crest Academy will begin school on Monday, August 16, 2021 at their new location at 627 Oak Street. They will join the Salida School District’s administrative team who moved into the front portion of the building in July. The building was renovated over the summer and will...
CBS Denver

Weather Cooperates With CDOT Reopening I-70, Thunderstorms Will Be Limited Saturday

DENVER (CBS4) – CDOT announced an earlier than expected opening of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon Saturday morning thanks in part the weather cooperating this weekend. The chance for thunderstorms will remain relatively small on Saturday before a better chance develops Sunday. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon early Saturday morning before the road was reopened to traffic after a 15 day closure. (source: CDOT) Afternoon thunderstorms will develop in the southwest mountains and mainly east of the Continental Divide on the I-70 mountain corridor Saturday. These storms have a small chance of reaching Denver and the I-25 urban corridor between 5-8 p.m. (source: CBS) The same pattern...
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida City Council Considers Purchasing Land for New Fire Station

The Salida City Council will conduct a regular meeting tonight beginning at 6 pm. Council will consider purchasing a 2.5 acre piece of land at 611 Oak Street for a new fire station. The property is currently owned by Rusty and Tangie Granzella and comes with a price of $790,000.
heartoftherockiesradio.com

‘The Great Future Gala’ Is Coming September 28th

Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaffee County are planning a new, countywide event—the Great Futures Gala—scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm in the Pavilion at Mr. Princeton Hot Springs Resort. The Great Futures Gala replaces the Salida Club’s Casino Night and Buena Vista Club’s Boots and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com

An Open Letter From Salida School Superintendent David Blackburn

Last year we successfully stayed in person by pursuing a flexible response to COVID. As conditions changed, we added and subtracted layers of protection. This year, we are going to use the same flexible approach. Expect change. The best layer of protection is a vaccine. Students age 12 and up...
heartoftherockiesradio.com

DUI enforcement ramps up as summer winds down

Summer will soon come to a close, but driving impaired is never in season. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are coming together for a late summer DUI campaign from Aug. 18 to Sept. 6. Additional patrols will be stationed statewide to remove impaired drivers from the roads ahead of and during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Deseret News

Utah could see some snow this week, experts say

Utah is expected to see massive storms that could bring fire and flood threats to the state. But the weather could bring snow, too. The National Weather Service said Monday that there is a flash flood warning for much of Utah, including the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake County to the southern Utah border.
TheAtlantaVoice

Gov. Kemp pledges Georgia will not shut down; announces new plans to combat COVID

Monday afternoon, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held his first Coronavirus press conference in five months at the State Capitol, as he doubled down on his stance against mask mandates, various shutdowns and vaccine mandates amid a dramatic increase of Coronavirus cases. Over the previous week, new cases rose 29%, hospital admissions rose 17%, ICU admissions rose 47%, and deaths rose […]
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are up 52%. See where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In another sign that this pandemic is far from over, public health and medical experts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today recommended booster shots starting next month for Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

I-70 experiences smooth reopening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After weeks of waiting, I-70 has reopened one lane both east and west to allow for normal traffic flow. The original projection was to have the highway opened Saturday afternoon, but due to faster than expected progress Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) was able to allow traffic through as early as 6:30 Saturday morning.
heartoftherockiesradio.com

3rd COVID-19 Dose Approved for Limited Populations

Chaffee County, Colorado- On August 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended Emergency Use Authorizations for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of an additional dose after the first two doses in certain immunocompromised people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks (28 days) after their second dose. People who have a moderately to severely compromised immune system may benefit from an additional dose of vaccine to make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19. Studies show that some people who are immunocompromised don’t build adequate levels of protection after receiving two doses of mRNA vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy