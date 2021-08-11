I-70 will reopen on Saturday, August 14th

Chaffee County, Colorado- On August 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended Emergency Use Authorizations for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of an additional dose after the first two doses in certain immunocompromised people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks (28 days) after their second dose. People who have a moderately to severely compromised immune system may benefit from an additional dose of vaccine to make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19. Studies show that some people who are immunocompromised don’t build adequate levels of protection after receiving two doses of mRNA vaccines.